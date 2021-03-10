Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Up 8.4%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.27 and last traded at $88.77. 3,137,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,825,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.78, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

