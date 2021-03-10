AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,141,938. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

