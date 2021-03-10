AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

