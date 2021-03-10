Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.01. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.71. 1,237,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,460 shares of company stock worth $60,093,409. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

