American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,210,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.25% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $41,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.