American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $184,761.96 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AEL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 1,420,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,421. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,873,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

