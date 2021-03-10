American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. 13,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,790. The firm has a market cap of $574.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

