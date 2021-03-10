American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.49. 2,096,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,012,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Get American Well alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.