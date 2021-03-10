Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 1,597,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,480,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

