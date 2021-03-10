Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) versus Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Financial Analysis

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.21 $6.23 million $0.50 26.42

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

