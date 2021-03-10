Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT Raised to $35.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.87.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

