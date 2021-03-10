Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $22.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.89 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

