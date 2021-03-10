Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.29 Million

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce sales of $218.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $138.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $851.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $914.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $897.64 million, with estimates ranging from $850.01 million to $954.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cohu by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 924,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,539. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.