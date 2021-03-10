Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Danaher reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

NYSE:DHR opened at $212.38 on Friday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

