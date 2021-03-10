Analysts Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.71). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($14.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.32. 129,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,869. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.82. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

