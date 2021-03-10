Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,623,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

