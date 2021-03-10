Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report $71.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.16 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $313.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $319.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $427.87 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 221,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,989. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

