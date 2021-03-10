Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

