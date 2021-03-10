Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.72. 2,111,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.