Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price at C$47.91

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATD.B. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$40.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

