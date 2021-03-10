Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $26.43

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,060,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $23.82. 508,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,763. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

