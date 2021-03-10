Analyzing Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.13% 10.20% 1.37% Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 4.31 $30.40 million N/A N/A Lyft $3.62 billion 5.65 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -6.50

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 8 24 0 2.75

Lyft has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.92%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Summary

Lyft beats Cass Information Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

