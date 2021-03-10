Analyzing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 2.75 $51.19 million $0.90 13.00 Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 0.65 $474.08 million $3.10 1.59

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 0.69% 0.25% 0.10% Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 8.15% 2.20%

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 13.46%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 709.62%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Empire State Realty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

