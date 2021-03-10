Analyzing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Standard Chartered pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Standard Chartered and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 5 2 0 2.13 Valley National Bancorp 1 2 3 0 2.33

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 26.78%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.92 $2.30 billion $0.75 9.41 Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 3.55 $309.79 million $0.92 14.60

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Standard Chartered on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

