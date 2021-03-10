Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.73, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $72.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

