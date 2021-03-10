ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $160,515.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055914 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00796270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

