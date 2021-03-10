Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.37

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 444247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

