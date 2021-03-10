Aperio Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,820 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 25.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 26.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $514.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $41.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

