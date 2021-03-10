Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

