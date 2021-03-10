Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in REX American Resources by 157.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in REX American Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in REX American Resources by 282.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE:REX opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a P/E ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 1.16.

In other REX American Resources news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

