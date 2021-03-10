Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 133,415 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 483,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,975,000 after buying an additional 358,719 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 422,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,879,000 after buying an additional 316,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,859,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $562,767,000 after buying an additional 3,356,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 253,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 187,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

