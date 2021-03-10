Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 952,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

