ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 143.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

