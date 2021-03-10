Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Argan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Argan by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Argan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Argan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Argan stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.02 million, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

