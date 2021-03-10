Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.93 Billion

Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $7.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.92 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $33.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $108.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

