Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.54.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$11.47 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$12.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 458.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

