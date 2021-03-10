Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

