Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), but opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,950,353 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of £12.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

In related news, insider James Parsons bought 84,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,063.64 ($6,615.68).

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

