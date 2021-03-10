ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,888. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

