Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 142,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

