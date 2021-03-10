Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

