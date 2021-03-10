Assetmark Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $102.91.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

