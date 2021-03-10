Assetmark Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $278,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day moving average is $211.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.