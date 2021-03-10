Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $14,219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of SNP opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.