Assetmark Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

