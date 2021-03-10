Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Astronics by 50.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Astronics by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 65.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

