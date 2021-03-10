At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report $514.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the highest is $532.10 million. At Home Group posted sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HOME traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

