Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to $0.40 at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from $0.20 to $0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.