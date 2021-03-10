Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.