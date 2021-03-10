Augur Reaches Market Cap of $361.18 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Augur has a total market cap of $361.18 million and $51.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $32.83 or 0.00059686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

